Warhammer: Vermintide II Gets PS4 Release Date

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Fatshark announced Warhammer: Vermintide II will launch for the PlayStation 4 on December 18.

The Ultimate Pre-Order Edition of the game includes the following:

Four days early access

Instant closed beta access (starts today)

Sigmar Keep statue

Helmgart Heraldry themed skins

Two portrait frame

Six exclusive Heroic Deeds

“Shadows over Bögenhafen” downloadable content

“Back to Übersreik” downloadable content

