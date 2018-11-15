PSV Version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Cancelled, PS4 Version Delayed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 232 Views
Publisher Atlus and developer VanillaWare have cancelled the PlayStation Vita version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and delayed the release of the PlayStation 4 version in Japan to an unannounced release date.
Atlus announced once the release date has been decided on the PlayStation 4 version it will be revealed on the game's website.
Disappointing, but at least we're hearing SOMETHING. I was beginning to be concerned this was turning into vaporware, especially with its absence at the most recent TGS. I'm glad it's still coming, but I have to wonder if something went seriously wrong behind the scenes.
1 Comments