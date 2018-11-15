PSV Version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Cancelled, PS4 Version Delayed - News

Publisher Atlus and developer VanillaWare have cancelled the PlayStation Vita version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and delayed the release of the PlayStation 4 version in Japan to an unannounced release date.

Atlus announced once the release date has been decided on the PlayStation 4 version it will be revealed on the game's website.

