SINoALICE Headed West in 2019 - News

Nexon announced it will publish the dark fantasy RPG, SINoALICE, in North America and Europe in 2019 for iOS and Android.

Here is an overview of the game:

SINoALICE is a chilling retelling of classic fairy tale within an unsettling dark fantasy world inspired by the game’s creative director, Yoko Taro (NieR: Automata). The game follows several popular fairy tale heroes as they work together to navigate perilous lands, battle menacing enemies and solve mind-bending puzzles to resurrect the storytellers that created them.

More details about SINoALICE will be revealed in coming months, including pre-registration information, launch features and more.

