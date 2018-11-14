Reggie Fils-Aime Would Have Preferred Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Have Launched Earlier - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime in an interview with Kotaku stated that he would have preferred Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to have launched in earlier, instead of in December.

"Would I have loved to have seen, as an example, Smash Bros. launch earlier in the year? Certainly," said Fils-Aime. "An early December launch is challenging. It’s challenging from a business perspective. It’s challenging from a retailer perspective.

"But having said that, as I look at the pace of growth we’ve had, our ability to bring Fortnite to the system, our ability to have Diablo III on the system, Wolfenstein, you look at the third-party support which has been quite strong, when you look at the independent community support which has been quite strong, I believe when you and I reconnect in January and we look at our performance through the first 22 months of its life cycle, I believe we’re going to be exceptionally proud of the result here in the U.S. of what Nintendo Switch has been able to do."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

