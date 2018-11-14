Floor Kids Release Date Revealed for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher MERJ Media announced Floor Kids will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 27.

Here is an overview of the game:

Floor Kids is a new breakdance battle game featuring unique freestyle gameplay, rhythm challenges, and multiplayer sessions. Discover stylized hand-drawn graphics by award-winning animator JonJon set to an original soundtrack by world-renowned scratch DJ / producer Kid Koala. Innovative controls allow you the freedom to play the way you like with a dynamic scoring system that rewards your moves based on musicality, originality, and style. Build up your crew of bboys and bgirls, unlocking new characters and locations as you cross the city, busting hundreds of different moves and countless combinations on your journey from the corner to the club. Bring Your Skills. Build Your Crew. Find Your Style.

Key Features:

Unlock eight unique characters each with 16 moves and over 100 transitions between them.

Find your style with innovative freestyle controls that perform toprock, downrock, power, freeze, and combo moves.

Win over the crowds with a scoring system that rewards musicality, originality, feel, and style.

Dance in many different locations, either in solo freestyle mode or two-player local party mode

Floor Kids is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

