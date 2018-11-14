Astroneer Release Date Revealed - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer System Era Softworks announced the aerospace industry and interplanetary exploration game, Astroneer, will leave Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview to officially launch on February 6, 2019 for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

The Early Access versions of the game is available for $19.99. However, the price will increase to $29.99 on November 16.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Liftoff will debut a new exploration-focused adventure that will take you to seven brand new planets while facing challenges like dangerous flora, treacherous terrain and immense, mysterious structures. Increased character customization options empower every astronaut to showcase their personality as they explore new narrative elements. Dedicated servers will enable intrepid adventurers to build their bases asynchronously through Xbox One and PC cross-play, fulfilling the developer’s intended vision.

System Era Softworks is composed of senior AAA veterans from companies including Bungie, Ubisoft, Disney, Valve, and many more. Through their collective vision of interplanetary exploration, the team has set out to develop an experience where the only limit is creativity.

Grab friends for online multiplayer and blast off to explore uncharted planets, unearth rare materials, and unlock the mysteries of the universe. Reshape colorful terrain, molding the stylized minimalist landscape to create mountains, or chasms all while immersed in the meditative sounds of the sci-fi synth soundtrack.

Gather resources to craft new tools and modules at fully customizable bases, then pack those bases onto vehicles and shuttles to fuel further forays into the unknown. Harness the ingenuity of an intrepid Astroneer to take on the final frontier as one of the forerunners of a new age of space expansion, propelling humanity into the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles