Luigi's Mansion for 3DS Tops Japanese Charts

posted 3 hours ago

Luigi’s Mansion (3DS) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 27,370 units, according to Media Create for the week ending November 11.

Tetris Effect (PS4) debuted in ninth with sales of 4,372 units. Deracine (PS4) debuted in 13th with sales of 3,086 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 54,235 units. The PS4 sold 16,081 units, the 3DS sold 6,218 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,869 units and Xbox One sold 406 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 27,370 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 25,740 (443,731) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 23,333 (324,685) [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 (Limited Editions Included) (Take-Two Interactive, 10/26/18) – 16,819 (184,061) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,466 (1,826,744) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,562 (357,898) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 6,783 (2,690,893) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,706 (1,153,183) [PS4] Tetris Effect (SIE, 11/08/18) – 4,372 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,780 (1,831,692) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 3,771 (301,895) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,349 (1,756,810) [PS4] Deracine (Limited Edition Incldued) (SIE, 11/08/18) – 3,086 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 2,963 (639,247) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 10/05/18) – 2,832 (85,706) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,481 (223,236) [NSW] Neko Tomo (Bandai Namco, 11/01/18) – 2,148 (6,298) [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 2,025 (153,214) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 1,977 (198,896) [PS4] Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco, 10/18/18) – 1,824 (35,590)

