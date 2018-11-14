You Can Now Pre-Load Xbox Games Pass Titles

You Can Now Pre-Load Xbox Games Pass Titles - News

by William D'Angelo

Corporate Vice President of Xbox Mike Ybarra announced via Twitter that Xbox Game Pass subscribers are now able to pre-load games before they launch. 

Ybarra added that this includes Crackdown 3 is available now for pre-load on the Xbox One and Windows PC. However, he did say the pre-load doesn't include the entire game as the final build is not ready yet. The pre-load just makes for a smaller download on launch day. 

