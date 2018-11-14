You Can Now Pre-Load Xbox Games Pass Titles - News

Corporate Vice President of Xbox Mike Ybarra announced via Twitter that Xbox Game Pass subscribers are now able to pre-load games before they launch.

One of the biggest asks weâ€™ve had for @XboxGamePass was to allow pre-load (pre-install) so you can download and be ready the second launch happens. Itâ€™s available now - and starts with Crackdown 3 on Xbox and Windows. ðŸ’ªðŸ‘ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Š — ðŸŽ„Mike Ybarraâ˜ƒï¸ (@XboxQwik) November 13, 2018

Ybarra added that this includes Crackdown 3 is available now for pre-load on the Xbox One and Windows PC. However, he did say the pre-load doesn't include the entire game as the final build is not ready yet. The pre-load just makes for a smaller download on launch day.

Itâ€™s just a stub for when the final build is released - itâ€™s not there yet. — ðŸŽ„Mike Ybarraâ˜ƒï¸ (@XboxQwik) November 13, 2018

