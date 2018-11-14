Left Alive Character Trailer Features the Survivors - News

Square Enix has released a new character trailer for Left Alive that features the survivors.

Here is an overview of the game:

Left Alive is a brand-new survival action shooter coming to PlayStation 4 and PC in 2019. Set during a devastating invasion in war-torn Novo Slava, Left Alive tells a human story of survival.

Veteran developers, Toshifumi Nabeshima (director, Armored Core series), Yoji Shinkawa from Kojima Productions (character designer, Metal Gear series), and Takayuki Yanase (mech designer, Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Xenoblade Chronicles X) join forces to create Left Alive’s dark and gritty world.

Left Alive, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on March 5, 2019 in North America and Europe.

