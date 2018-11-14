Fate/Extella Link Joyeuse and Emperor of Paladins Editions Announced for Europe - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Marvelous Europe has announced two new limited editions for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Fate/Extella Link in Europe called Joyeuse Edition and Emperor of Paladins Edition.

Here is an overview of the two editions:





Joyeuse Edition – £74.99

A copy of the game for PlayStation 4 or Switch

Soundtrack CD

Pack of 10 collectible cards (7.6cm by 12.7cm) depicting each of the new Servants

Cloth poster (43.1cm by 60.9cm)

Acyrlic diorama (7.6cm by 11.4cm)

Premium presentation box

Emperor of Paladins Edition – £119.99

Joyeuse Edition contents

“Holy Tile of the Moon” Mahjong tiles featuring characters from the Fate/Extella franchise

Fate/Extella Link will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC in Q1 2019 in North America and Europe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles