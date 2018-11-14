R-Type Dimensions EX Release Date Revealed for Switch and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Tozai Games announced R-Type Dimensions EX will for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on November 28 for $14.99. Pre-orders of the game will receive a 20 percent discount.

Here is an overview of the game:

The coin-op classics, R-Type and R-Type II, are together on Steam! Fight through all 14 Bydo-infested stages in retro 2D graphics or shiny 3D graphics—and swap back and forth with the touch of a button “on-the-fly.” The new 3D graphics are accompanied by fully re-imagined arrangements of the timeless R-Type music tracks! The classic game-play remains untouched while the new Infinite game mode allows continuous progression from game start to final boss… the Bydo will not evade you this time! Both game modes can be played as single player or local multiplayer. Pull yourself together, save the earth, and strike down the Evil Bydo Empire!

Key Features:

Two Complete Games: All eight original R-Type levels and all six original R-Type II levels. Classic gameplay is unchanged and just as challenging as the original coin-op versions.

All eight original R-Type levels and all six original R-Type II levels. Classic gameplay is unchanged and just as challenging as the original coin-op versions. Hi-Res 3D Graphics and Fully Revamped Music: Choose between 2D graphics with classic, retro music or shiny 3D graphics with snazzy, reworked music, and sound effects. Switch between graphic and audio modes with the press of a button during play!

Choose between 2D graphics with classic, retro music or shiny 3D graphics with snazzy, reworked music, and sound effects. Switch between graphic and audio modes with the press of a button during play! New Infinite Mode: With infinite ships you’re sure to finally conquer the Bydos! Stage select allows you to practice and play the levels you want.

With infinite ships you’re sure to finally conquer the Bydos! Stage select allows you to practice and play the levels you want. Classic Mode: Play the classic R-Type and R-Type II just like the original version!

Play the classic R-Type and R-Type II just like the original version! Co-Op Mode: Go it alone or blast the Bydos with a buddy. Play friendly without collision, or flip it on for competitive play!

Go it alone or blast the Bydos with a buddy. Play friendly without collision, or flip it on for competitive play! New Features: 1080p remastered. Breeze through the bullets with your slow-motion button, or increase your speed with the fast-forward button. In Infinite mode, you can also power-up your ship to its maximum with one button!

