Inazuma Eleven Ares Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

241 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Level-5 has release a gameplay trailer for its upcoming super-dimensional soccer RPG, Inazuma Eleven Ares.







Inazuma Eleven Ares will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android in Japan this winter, and in North America and Europe in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

