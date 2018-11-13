Nintendo Announces Black Friday Deals - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has revealed its Black Friday Deals for Friday, November 23. There are deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

A Nintendo Switch with a pre-installed copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be available for for $299.99, while a Nintendo 2DS with Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS will be available for $79.99.

"For families still looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo 2DS system, these Black Friday deals offer great values for any holiday budget," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "With each boasting libraries of more than 1,000 games and counting, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS have something for everyone."

Check out all the deals here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

