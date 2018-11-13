Draugen Headed to PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Developer Red Thread Games announced the first-person mystery game, Draugen, will launch for Windows PC via Steam in 2019, and later on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

From the studio that brought you Dreamfall Chapters, and the creative team behind The Longest Journey and The Secret World, comes a first-person psychological mystery set in 1920s Norway.

The year is 1923. You play Edward Charles Harden, an American traveler who’s come to Norway to find his missing sister. But you’re not alone: at every step of the way, Edward’s accompanied by his ward, Lissie; a gregarious, independent and enigmatic young woman. Together, you must explore this scenic coastal community — nestled amongst the fjords and mountains of rural Norway — in your search for Edward’s sister, and unearth the darkness that lies beneath the picturesque surface.

Available 2019 on Steam for Windows. Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Key Features:

“I am not alone”: explore 1920s coastal Norway accompanied by a living, breathing, independent companion.

Interact with your companion, Lissie, through a realistic and dynamic dialogue system.

Experience a thrilling tale through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator.

Find your own path through a scenic setting that changes with the weather and Edward’s mental state.

“A story about what lies beneath”: piece together a gripping narrative with unexpected twists and turns.

Additional Features:

A beautiful original musical score from award-winning composer Simon Poole (Dreamfall, The Secret World, The Park, Dreamfall Chapters).

Written by Ragnar Tørnquist (The Longest Journey, Dreamfall, The Secret World, Dreamfall Chapters).

Designed and developed by the team behind Dreamfall Chapters.

Fully voiced in English, with motion-captured characters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

