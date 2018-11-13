99Vidas: Definitive Edition Launches for Switch on November 27 - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer QUByte Interactive announced 99Vidas: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 27.





Here is an overview of the game:

99Vidas is a brawler set in a contemporary world, that pays tribute to both the classic and the new in the gaming industry. Brought to you in 16-bit pixelated glory, chock-full of references to not only gaming but also 80s and 90s pop culture. 99Vidas takes full advantage of modern era gameplay mechanics, making it the best of both worlds.

The game features 11 playable characters and multiple cooperative and competitive game modes, for up to four players, which can be played either locally or online.

Each of these characters has unique attributes, like speed and strength, as well as an elemental alignment (Fire, Water, Wind, Lightning, et al), which modify their regular attacks, combos, and special moves. Different from more traditional games of the genre, characters gain experience points by defeating enemies and collecting special items which can then be used by the player to upgrade their abilities and combos, or even unlock new ones.

Nintendo Switch-exclusive features:

All-new Arcade Mode – Double the size of the regular campaign with no dialogue to interrupt the flow—no talk, all action!

All-new Remix Mode – Every new play is a different experience! This new mode mix things up by shuffling stages and enemies every time you start a new game.

New enemies.

New stages.

And more:

Up to four players in co-op (both local and online).

11 playable characters.

Unique skills and upgradable combos.

Challenging boss fights.

Multiple endings.

Story Mode.

Versus Mode.

Survival Mode

Visual Filters

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles