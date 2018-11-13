PUBG Coming to PS4 on December 7 - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

PUBG Corporation announced PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is coming to the PlayStation 4 on December 7.

View the PlayStation 4 announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the PlayStation 4 version:

PUBG is a battle-royale shooter where 100 players drop into a map and fight for survival. It’s a game of life or death as you explore and loot the map for weapons and armor. Internet and PlayStation Plus are required to play on PS4. Be the last one standing to achieve the elusive Chicken Dinner – bragging rights included.

Here are the pre-order bundles:

PUBG will launch on December 7 with three iconic maps – Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok – with the highly anticipated snow-themed map coming this winter. The game will include all major features like custom matches, ranked system, event mode, Trophies, and much, much more.

Today, we’re kicking off pre-order sales with various options:

Disc Edition

$29.99 USD (MSRP) / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)

Includes: Base Game

$29.99 USD (MSRP) / $39.99 CAD (MSRP) Includes: Base Game Looter’s Digital Edition

$29.99 USD (MSRP) / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)

Includes: Base Game

$29.99 USD (MSRP) / $39.99 CAD (MSRP) Includes: Base Game Survivor’s Digital Edition

$59.99 USD (MSRP) / $79.99 CAD (MSRP)

Includes: Base Game, Survival Pass: Vikendi, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP

$59.99 USD (MSRP) / $79.99 CAD (MSRP) Includes: Base Game, Survival Pass: Vikendi, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP Champion’s Digital Edition

$89.99 USD (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP)

Includes: Base Game, Survival Pass: Vikendi, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP

Pre-order Bonuses – Digital Skins

We teamed up with our friends at Sony to bring you some amazing pre-order digital skins that will be included in each pre-order bundle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles