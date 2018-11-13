Dragon Ball FighterZ for Switch Sells an Estimated 103,091 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The 2D fighting game from publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Arc System Works - Dragon Ball FighterZ - sold 103,091 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 29.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 38,810 units sold (38%), compared to 30,847 units sold in Europe (30%) and 23,108 units sold in Japan (22%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 1,395 units in the UK, 1,831 units in Germany, and 16,114 units in France.

To compare, the PlayStation 4 version sold 417,775 units in its first week in January, while the Xbox One version 137,306 units. The PlayStation 4 version has sold 1,242,731 units lifetime, while the Xbox One version has sold 390,342 units.

Dragon Ball FighterZ released for the Nintendo Switch on September 27 in Japan and September 28 in North America and Europe. It also released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on January 26. In Japan, it released later on February 1.

