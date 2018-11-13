Nintendo Wins $12 Million in Court Case Against Husband and Wife Who Ran ROM Sites - News

Nintendo of America took Arizona couple, Jacob and Cristian Mathias, to court for operating ROM sites LoveROMS.com and LoveRetro.co. The couple admitted to copyright and trademark infringement and have been ordered to pay Nintendo $12.23 million.





The websites were registered under Mathias Designs and offered pirated versions of many Nintendo games such as Mario Kart 64, Donkey Kong Country, Pokémon Yellow and Super Mario World.

Both websites were taken offline when Nintendo threatened legal action.

LoveROMS.com has the following statement on the website:

Apology to Nintendo

Our website, LoveROMS.com/LoveRetro.co, previously offered and performed unauthorized copies of Nintendo games, in violation of Nintendo’s copyrights and trademarks. LoveROMS.com/LoveRetro.co acknowledges that it caused harm to Nintendo, its partners, and customers by offering infringing copies of Nintendo games and has agreed to cease all such activities. To access legitimate Nintendo games online, please visit www.nintendo.com for information about the Nintendo Game Store.

