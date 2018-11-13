Nintendo Wins $12 Million in Court Case Against Husband and Wife Who Ran ROM Sites - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 854 Views
Nintendo of America took Arizona couple, Jacob and Cristian Mathias, to court for operating ROM sites LoveROMS.com and LoveRetro.co. The couple admitted to copyright and trademark infringement and have been ordered to pay Nintendo $12.23 million.
The websites were registered under Mathias Designs and offered pirated versions of many Nintendo games such as Mario Kart 64, Donkey Kong Country, Pokémon Yellow and Super Mario World.
Both websites were taken offline when Nintendo threatened legal action.
LoveROMS.com has the following statement on the website:
Apology to Nintendo
Our website, LoveROMS.com/LoveRetro.co, previously offered and performed unauthorized copies of Nintendo games, in violation of Nintendo’s copyrights and trademarks. LoveROMS.com/LoveRetro.co acknowledges that it caused harm to Nintendo, its partners, and customers by offering infringing copies of Nintendo games and has agreed to cease all such activities. To access legitimate Nintendo games online, please visit www.nintendo.com for information about the Nintendo Game Store.
lol i would just reopen the site. If your life gets completely destroyed by these absurd amounts of money then you havn't anything to lose anymore anyway.
Good, I hope to see more lawsuits in the future. Though 12 million is only pennies in comparison to the value of pirated video games over the years.
I'm sure those million ruin more lives than running this website will ever have.
- -4
@Errorist
Do you have any idea the amount of ad revenue this site got? The fact that they AGREED to pay 12 mil should speak volumes to that point.
They were profiting off of Nintendo IPs, wether or not they were free to download is irrelevant.
- +2
I think you way overestimate ad revenue, there is no way that this couple has $12m, they probably barely made enough to keep the bills paid. They likely only agreed to it to avoid jail time, and plan to file for bankruptcy to avoid paying the $12m.
- +2
Bankruptcy will not eliminate a court judgement. If that is indeed their plan, they have gravely miscalculated.
- 0
lol, how is this greedy? It's within their right. You break the law, you pay. You're profiting off a company's IP. IT's not greed as much as it is following protocol. What did we expect them to do, sue for a buck? This is a serious offense.
Well maybe people wouldn't need to pirate the games that they want if you would just release them on the Switch Nintendo!!!
Greedy company!! I like their exclusive titles but despise their higher ups.
Closing the site? Fair enough. Charging millions of dollars out of it? Complete and pure greed.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBqYrmbDBgs
This saddens me deeply.
