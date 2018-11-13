This Week's Deals With Gold - Valiant Hearts: The Great War, Overruled! - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 257 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through November 20 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|AereA*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Aqua Moto Racing Utopia
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead Age*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare – Circus Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Don’t Knock Twice
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|DUCATI – 90th Anniversary*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|DWG
|Fernz Gate*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party Game*
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|I am Bread*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|In Between*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Outcast – Second Contact*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Overruled!
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Real Farm*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|SHINY*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Soul Axiom
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Time Carnage
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight
|TT Isle of Man*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Wuppo*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Hydrophobia*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sonic & SEGA Racing – Metal Sonic & Death Egg Zone*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic & SEGA Racing – Unlock All Characters & Tracks*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Sonic & SEGA Racing*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Stacking*
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|Stuntman: Ignition*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Zeno Clash Ultimate Edition*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
