Marvel's Spider-Man Turf Wars DLC Launches November 20

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced the second chapter in the City That Never Sleeps DLC - Turf Wars - for Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch on November 20 for $9.99.

As we hinted in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, Hammerhead is the main antagonist in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars. First appearing in the 1970s via the pages of Amazing Spider-Man comic book, Hammerhead — the organized crime boss known for his obsession with the mob’s glory years and a cranium surgically enhanced into a deadly weapon — has declared war against the other Dons of the Maggia, and are using equipment left by Sable International during its occupation of Marvel’s New York. Spider-Man and Yuri Watanabe will have to team up to put an end to the violence that has erupted in the streets of the city.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars features brand new story missions, bases, crimes, challenges, and trophies!

In addition, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars features three great new suits. We heard from many fans last May who were excited to see the new version of the Iron Spider suit in the game, but several wanted the classic Iron Spider Armor from the comics. With Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars, we’re glad to bring it to the game! Speaking of armor, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars will also have the Spider-Armor MK I to help round out your MK set in the game.

Finally, we have my favorite suit in this drop – the Spider-Clan Suit, which leaps directly out of the pages of the Marvel Mangaverse comic books. We know how much you love these animated-style suits—and we cannot wait to see what you do with this one in Photo Mode!

Marvel’s Spider-Man released for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

