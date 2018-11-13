Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Ripstone Games and developer Auroch Digital announced Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 20 in North America and November 21 in Europe. The Xbox One version will launch on November 23. The game will be priced at $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics is available now for Windows PC and will also launch for the Nintendo Switch, but has no release date.

Here is an overview of the game:

From the allied powers of Auroch Digital and Modiphius comes Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics. Successfully backed on Kickstarter and coming 2018!

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics is a turn-based strategy RPG in which the player fights a desperate battle in the shadows of World War II against the Nazis and their inhuman allies. Players take control of a band of heroes trapped behind enemy lines to uncover and foil the Nazi’s plot of evil.

Achtung! Cthulhu originally debuted five years ago as a Kickstarter project from Modiphius. It smashed its original funding goal many times over and has expanded to a wide range of tabletop products including expansions to the RPG, a skirmish miniatures game, novels, audio dramas, and multiple crossovers with other licenses. It has wowed critics as well as players with its sweeping apocalyptic narrative arc and inventive monstrous creations, winning multiple awards since its release.

Now, the original Achtung! Cthulhu pen-and-paper role-playing game is going digital and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Key Features:

Successfully backed on Kickstarter

Launching 2018

Narrative turn-based strategy with strong RPG elements

Set in the Achtung! Cthulhu universe

Battle in the shadows of World War II against the Nazis and their inhuman Mythos allies

Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Achtung! Cthulhu

