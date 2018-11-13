SEGA: New Sakura Wars to be Shown Soon - News

Development on the new New Sakura Wars game is going well and it should be shown off soon, according to SEGA’s Toshihiro Nagoshi.

"Development is going quite well," said Nagoshi. "We should be able to show something soon."





"There is a considerable amount of passion being put into it. I too am cheering everyone on," he added. He also said the game is of "surprisingly good quality."

Thanks Gematsu.

