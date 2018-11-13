Abzu Headed to Switch Later This Month - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Giant Squid announced the aquatic adventure game, Abzu, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 29 for $19.99.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Abzu is a beautiful underwater journey that immerses players in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life. Playing as the Diver, you’ll discover hundreds of unique species based on real creatures and form a powerful connection with the abundant sea life. But this underwater world can be dangerous, broken and toxic—and your mission is to unlock the mysteries of the deep and change the world around you for the better.

Developed by Giant Squid Studios—led by Matt Nava, the artistic mind behind Journey and Flower—and featuring a score by Grammy-nominated and two-time BAFTA-winning composer Austin Wintory, Azbu is told in the form of mythology and folklore, while capturing the dream-like feeling of underwater exploration. The name is derived from ancient Sumerian language; “Ab,” meaning water, and “Zu,” meaning to know: Azbu is the ocean of wisdom.

First launched in 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Azbu was lauded by critics and garnered numerous awards and nominations including Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media from the International Film Music Critics Association (winner), Artistic Achievement from the 2017 BAFTA British Academy Games Awards, Music of the Year from the 2017 Game Audio Network Awards (winner), Best Original Game from the 2016 Joystick Awards and Best Art Direction from the 2016 Game Awards.

