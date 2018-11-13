Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Gets Story Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released the story trailer for Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition includes up-scaled screen resolution, characters, events, and costumes that were never released outside of Japan, as well as introducing two new playable party members. Flynn Scifo, the main character’s best friend and rival, and Patty Fleur, a young pirate searching for her lost memories.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition uses a specialized iteration of the ‘TALES OF’ series’ Linear Motion Battle System for combat. Players control a single party member in real-time combat while other party members are controlled by a customized set of A.I. commands. Players can swap between any of the four characters at any time during battles and can perform physical attacks, Magic Artes or even powerful Mystic Artes.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on January 11, 2019.

