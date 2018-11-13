Sword Art Online: Lost Song Out Now on Steam - News

Sword Art Online: Lost Song is available now for Windows PC via Steam for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the VRMMO world of the much-loved anime SWORD ART ONLINE! In Alfheim Online, a world of fairies and magic, you become the hero of the series, Kirito, and together with your wondrous friends try to conquer the floating land of Svart Alfheim. Soar freely through its skies and take down all powerful enemies who dare appear before you!



Experience fast-paced battles in the air and on the ground, and seamless action sequences in a game that makes you feel freer than ever before! Choose your skills and how you want to evolve; it's all up to you! And remember: the more you grow, the more epic the battles!



Seven, Rain, and Sumeragi from "Lost Song" join the anime regulars in a brand new story!

Sword Art Online: Lost Song is also available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

