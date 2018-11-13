Nippon Ichi Software Announced RPG Destiny Connect for NS, PS4 - News

Nippon Ichi Software in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has announced RPG, Destiny Connect, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on February 28, 2019.

Destiny Connect is directed by Yoshihiko Toda and is written by Jun Yokota. A disaster has occurred in the town of Clocknee and in order to save the town three adventurers - a girl named Sherry, a boy named Pegreo and a robot named Isaac - must work together. The adventure revolved around time.

