My Time at Portia Gets Crafting Trailer

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Pathea Games have released a new trailer for the upcoming sandbox simulation RPG, My Time at Portia, that features crafting.

My Time at Portia is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It is currently available for Steam Early Access.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

