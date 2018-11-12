Five Nights at Freddy’s 'New, Improved, HD Ports' Coming to NS, PS4, X1, iOS, Android - News

/ 109 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Developer Scott Cawthon announced the Five Nights at Freddys games are coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android with "new, improved, high-definition port."





Here is an overview of the future of the franchise:

Hey everyone!



I’ve been promising an update, so here it is! There are a lot of great things being worked on, and most of them will arrive in 2019, including new ports, new games, and new books. The movie progress is still slow, but that's OK because I want to get it right. Everything else however is moving full speed ahead.





Movie News:



Five Nights at Freddy’s (first movie): New script being worked on



OK guys, I had a script written; Jason liked it, and Chris Columbus liked it too, but I tossed it. I had a different idea for it, one that I liked better. I take responsibility for this delay; it’s my fault.



It’s been a real challenge for everyone, including myself, to come up with a good screenplay for this. But I’m determined to find the right story. I’m sticking to what I’ve always said, either the right movie gets made or no movie gets made. I hate delaying a project that’s already seen so many delays, but I have to go with my instincts on what I think will be exciting and interesting, and what I think the fanbase will really want to see. If that means that I have to start over ten more times, then that’s what I'm going to do. The good thing is that each attempt gets better and better, in my opinion. So, despite the delays, it's going in the right direction.



One thing that most of you might want to know is that the movie (and sequels I hope) will take place in the universe of FNAF 1-3 only. The games after Five Nights at Freddy's 3 will not exist in the movie universe. Like it or hate it, I felt that this was the best portion of the storyline to really focus in on.





Game Projects:



FNAF VR: (40% complete)



This game is looking terrific. I’m working with a company called Steel Wool to bring the VR game to life, and these guys are making some crazy stuff. If you liked repairing Funtime Freddy up-close in Sister Location, just wait until you try to do something like that in VR, up close, personal, with these huge animatronics that are just one mistake away from jumping at you. I refused to test it the first time and had my son Braden test it instead. (The repair section is one small part of the game.) And, for the first time, you’re going to all get to see an actual stage performance from the classic band!





FNAF AR: (10% complete)



The AR game is well under way, and while I’m not going to reveal any gameplay details yet, I will say that the impending doom of something hunting you will keep you up at night.





FNAF: Into Madness (0% complete)



This is the next game that I want to work on myself someday, a compilation of several previous gameplay ideas in the same vein as Update 2; just a free game for the fanbase. There isn’t a guarantee that it will happen though; I’m still recovering from the first four years! :)





Console Ports: (20% complete)



I’m working closely with the people at Clickteam to create new, improved, HD ports of all of the original games! They will be released on Android, iOS, Switch, XBox and PlayStation!





AAA Game: (0%)



There is a BIG deal in the works to create an incredible big-budget game! I can’t reveal any details yet as this project is still in its planning stages, but I’m working closely with the studio involved to ensure that it delivers what (I think) FNAF fans will want to see!





New Book Series: (20%)



There is a new line of books on the way from Scholastic! This will be very different from the original book series, as it will be a collection of short horror stories that takes place in the FNAF universe. The series will launch with five books, each containing three different short stories with unique characters and plot lines, some connected directly to the games, and some not.



That’s everything for now! Time for more coffee!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles