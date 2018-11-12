Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie Trailer Released - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for the Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds voicing Pikachu.

View it below:





Pokémon Detective Pikachu will release in theaters on May 10, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles