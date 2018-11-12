Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie Trailer Released

by William D'Angelo , posted 31 minutes ago / 227 Views

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for the Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds voicing Pikachu.

View it below:


Pokémon Detective Pikachu will release in theaters on May 10, 2019.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (29 minutes ago)

Wow it actually looks pretty decent. Still sad about no Danny Devito though lol

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (40 minutes ago)

This actually looks great. The designs are not as uncanny valley as I was expecting, good job.

jonathanalis
jonathanalis (14 minutes ago)

mixed feelings

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (35 minutes ago)

Part of me can't believe this is a real thing.

