Sunset Overdrive Listed for PC on Amazon With November 16 Release Date - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Amazon has listed Sunset Overdrive for Windows PC for $19.99 with a November 16 release date.





Here is an overview of the game:

Don’t miss the single-player campaign from the game that IGN awarded best Xbox One game of 2014, the game that Oolygon rated 9 out of 10, and the game that Eurogamer calls “a breath of fresh air.”

In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it’s the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal.

With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure. Embrace the chaos of Sunset city through a hyper-colorful, post-apocalyptic single-player campaign and two bonus expansions, “Mystery of Mooil Rig” and “Dawn of the Rise of the Fallen Machines.” Outgun crazed mutants, homicidal robots, and villainous thugs on your journeys with the included “Weapons Pack.”

Key Features:

An Open-World with No Rules – Leap off buildings, run along walls, and grind power lines and rails to destroy your foes from every angle.

– Leap off buildings, run along walls, and grind power lines and rails to destroy your foes from every angle. Over-the-Top Weapons – Collect and upgrade an arsenal of unconventional weapons that use items like dynamite, fireworks, harpoons, and acid to destroy your enemies.

– Collect and upgrade an arsenal of unconventional weapons that use items like dynamite, fireworks, harpoons, and acid to destroy your enemies. Downloadable Content Included – “Mystery of Moil Rig,” “Dawn of the Rise of the Fallen Machines,” and “Weapons Pack” included.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles