Red Dead Redemption 2 Maintains a Firm Lead in France - News
by
Thomas Froehlicher
, posted 29 minutes ago / 105 Views
Red Dead Redemption 2
had quite a lucrative second week in France. The SELL
charts show that Rockstar's game held onto the top two ranks of the overall chart with two PS4 editions, while the standard Xbox One version ended up in fifth.
Top sellers per system are as follows. The comeback of Mario Kart 7 and Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D in the 3DS ranking is noticeable given how old they are.
PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition
- FIFA 19
Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Party
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Diablo III : Eternal Collection
Nintendo 3DS
- Luigi's Mansion
- Mario Kart 7
- Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Playstation Vita
- Punch Line
- Farming Simulator 2018
- One Piece : Burning Blood
PC
- FIFA 19
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- Football Manager 2019
