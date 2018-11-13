Red Dead Redemption 2 Maintains a Firm Lead in France - News

Red Dead Redemption 2 had quite a lucrative second week in France. The SELL charts show that Rockstar's game held onto the top two ranks of the overall chart with two PS4 editions, while the standard Xbox One version ended up in fifth.

Top sellers per system are as follows. The comeback of Mario Kart 7 and Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D in the 3DS ranking is noticeable given how old they are.

PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition FIFA 19

Xbox One

Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Diablo III : Eternal Collection

Nintendo 3DS

Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D

Playstation Vita

Punch Line Farming Simulator 2018 One Piece : Burning Blood

PC

FIFA 19 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Football Manager 2019

