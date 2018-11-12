Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops UK Charts in 3rd Week - News

posted 7 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained at the top of the UK charts in its third week, according to GfK/Ukie for the week ending November 10. Sales dropped 53 percent week-on-week.

The rest of the top five remained unchanged with Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, FIFA 19, Forza Horizon 4 and Marvel's Spider-Man.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4 Marvel's Spider-Man Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Assassin's Creed Odyssey LEGO Harry Potter Collection LEGO DC Super-Villains

