Jump Force Gets Awakening Trailer - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Jump Force called Awakening.

View it below:

Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 15, 2019. It will also launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 14, 2019.

