Chimparty Available Now on PS4 - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment America and developer NapNok have released the family party game, Chimparty, for the PlayStation 4.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Customize and control your very own silly monkey as you compete to be top banana in this collection of 18 mini-games and 90 levels – with multiple modes and a exciting board game format to round off the fun.

Perfect for all the family, it’s easy to play together with phone-based, one-button controls. Enjoy mini-games set in the jungle, haunted castle, pirate harbour and more, as you jump on bongos, swing on branches and collect lots of fruit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles