The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Western Release Date Revealed - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on February 22, 2019 in North America and Europe.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Deep in the forest, a solitary wolf sings. Charmed by this beautiful voice, a curious prince follows its song only to find and startle the wolf, who blinds him. Together, they embark on a journey to restore his sight. But every gift has a price in this fairy tale of love and loss.

Key Features:

Unleash Your Inner Monster – Transform at will between wolf and princess to guide the blind prince towards a cure. Weave through the dangerous forest, but be careful… A blind prince cannot survive in an all-seeing forest.

– Transform at will between wolf and princess to guide the blind prince towards a cure. Weave through the dangerous forest, but be careful… A blind prince cannot survive in an all-seeing forest. Brute Strength Meets Sharp Wit – Various obstacles will require the wolf’s strength, and others will require the princess’s wit. With so many traps and perilous hurdles that await, can the two make it safely to their final destination?

– Various obstacles will require the wolf’s strength, and others will require the princess’s wit. With so many traps and perilous hurdles that await, can the two make it safely to their final destination? Lost Pages from a Forgotten Tale – With each delicate petal comes a fragment of memories shared by the wolf and the prince. Collect them along your journey and paint a vivid story of friendship, love, and loss.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles