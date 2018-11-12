Aragami: Shadow Edition Delayed to 2019 for Switch - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Lince Works announced Aragami: Shadow Edition has been delayed on the Nintendo Switch from fall 2018 to 2019.

“The work done by our porting partners, Stage Clear, so far has been truly fantastic," said Lince Works studio director David Leon. "But we all agree that with more time for testing and polishing we could ensure a much more solid experience. We’re in no rush so it’s best we just move our release by a couple of months. Plus, most of you are all still busy playing that new cowboy game anyway."





Aragami: Shadow Edition on the Nintendo Switch includes the base game, the Nightfall expansion, and the currently released DLC.

