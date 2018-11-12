Bandai Namco Announces Ninja Box for Switch - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco in the latest issue of Monthly CoroCoro Comic has announced "“super large-scale crafting game," Ninja Box, for the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced.

The game stars ninja Tonkachi-kun from Tatemakuri Village and his partner Hiroto. Weapons, mechanisms, and buildings can be built using "Ninja."





View the teaser website here.

Thanks Gematsu.

