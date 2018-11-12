Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration Announced for Switch - News

Publisher FuRyu announced in the latest issue of Monthly CoroCoro Comic Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on February 28, 2019 for 6,458 yen.

Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration is based on the 2019 film of the same name and is an adventure game.

View a trailer of the movie below:





