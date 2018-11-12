Side-Scrolling Action Game Kedama no Gonjiro Announced for iOS and Android - News

posted 8 hours ago

Side-scrolling action gamen Kedama no Gonjiro, has been announced for iOS and Android in the latest issue of Monthly CoroCoro Comic. It is based on the Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia and CoroCoro collab character.

Players in the game take control of Gonjiro to reach their goal. Gonjiro can fart to double jump, grow hair to use rope actions on tree branches and hit enemies.

A release date for Kedama no Gonjiro was not announced.

