Darius Cozmic Collection Switch Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 304 Views
Taito has released the Nintendo Switch trailer for Darius Cozmic Collection.
View it below:
The collection includes the following games:
- Darius
- Darius II
- Sagaia
- Darius Gaiden
- Darius Twin – special edition-only
- Darius Force – special edition-only
- Sagaia – special edition-only
- Darius II – special edition-only
- Darius Alpha – special edition-only
Darius Cozmic Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 28, 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments