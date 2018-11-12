Darius Cozmic Collection Switch Trailer Released - News

Taito has released the Nintendo Switch trailer for Darius Cozmic Collection.

The collection includes the following games:

Darius

Darius II

Sagaia

Darius Gaiden

Darius Twin – special edition-only

Darius Force – special edition-only

Sagaia – special edition-only

Darius II – special edition-only

Darius Alpha – special edition-only

Darius Cozmic Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 28, 2019.

