FIFA 19 Sells an Estimated 4.3 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

The football simulator game from publisher EA Sports and developers EA Vancouver and EA Romania - FIFA 19 - sold 4,309,405 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 29.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 3,363,237 units sold (78%), compared to 797,024 units sold on the Xbox One (19%). The game also sold 134,102 units on the Nintendo Switch (3%), 8,429 units on the PlayStation 3 (0%), and 6,613 units on Xbox 360 (0%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 3,202,805 units sold (74%), compared to 441,988 units sold in the US (10%) and 71,084 units sold in Japan (2%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 629,043 units in the UK, 613,744 units in Germany, and 505,911 units in France.

To compare, FIFA 18 sold 5,760,626 units in its first week on sale. First week sales are down 35 percent for FIFA 19. Sales are up for the Nintendo Switch version by 19,697 units, while sales are down for the PlayStation 4 version by 962,197 units, the Xbox One version by 237,939 units, the PlayStation 3 version by 167,344 units, and the Xbox 360 version by 61,502 units.

FIFA 19 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC worldwide on September 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

