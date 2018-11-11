PlayStation Controller With Touchscreen Patented by Sony - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has patented a new PlayStation controller with a touchscreen with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read the overview of the controller below:

A controller for interfacing wirelessly with a computing device is provided, including the following: a housing defined by a main body, a first extension extending from a first end of the main body, and a second extension extending from a second end of the main body, the first extension and the second extension for holding by a first hand and a second hand of a user, respectively; a touchscreen defined along the top surface of the main body between the first extension and the second extension; a first set of buttons disposed on the top surface of the main body proximate to the first extension and on a first side of the touchscreen; and a second set of buttons disposed on the top surface of the main body proximate to the second extension and on a second side of the touchscreen.

