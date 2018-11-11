Wasteland 3 and The Bard’s Tale IV to Remain Multiplatform - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event announced it had acquired developers Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.

Developer inXile Entertainment told fans via Twitter that Wasteland 3 and The Bard’s Tale IV will still be multiplatform. However, after that it isn't sure.

We're keeping our backer commitments for BT4 and WL3. Beyond that, it's hard to say. It's still very early in this new relationship. — InXile Entertainment (@Inxile_Ent) November 11, 2018

Both titles are coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Mac.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles