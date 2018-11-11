Ninja Theory to Announce New Game in 2019 - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer during the X018 event over the weekend revealed Ninja Theory, who was recently acquired by Microsoft, will announce their next game in 2019.

"It’s really fun to not only see what Ninja Theory has done in the past, but to look forward to next year and things that might come," said Spencer

View the video of the XO18 event below:

Ninja Theory's most recent game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

