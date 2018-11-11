Xbox Black Friday Deals Drops Price of Xbox One S and X by $100 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Black Friday deals later this month.

The biggest discount is to the Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles, which will be discounted by $100. The Xbox One X will be available for $399, while the Xbox One S will be priced at $199.

View a video of the deals below:

Here is the list of key discounted games:

Forza Horizon 4 for up to 35% off

Forza Motorsport 7 for up to 50% off

State of Decay 2 for 35% off

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for 35% off

Sea of Thieves for 50% off

Super Lucky’s Tale for 35% off

Disneyland Adventures for 35% off

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure for 35% off

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection for 35% off

