Microsoft Acquires Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment - News

Microsoft on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event announced it has acquired developers Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.

Obsidian Entertainment is known for developing Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity, while inXile Entertainment is known for Wasteland and The Bard’s Tale.





Here is an overview of the two studios:

Obsidian Entertainment was founded in 2003 in Irvine, Calif. by industry veterans from Black Isle Studios, led by Feargus Urquhart. The studio quickly made a name for itself with the Xbox exclusive Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. Over the last fifteen years, they have delivered genre-defining RPGs to players on both console and PC through titles including Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and Pillars of Eternity.

inXile Entertainment is a team of industry veterans with decades of PC and RPG expertise. Led by Interplay founder Brian Fargo, inXile’s two development teams in Newport Beach, Calif. and New Orleans excel at creating vast worlds for players to explore with titles such as Wasteland 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Bard’s Tale IV and the upcoming Wasteland 3.

