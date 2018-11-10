16 Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced at X018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 307 Views
Microsoft on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event announced 16 titles that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. The list includes first party and third party titles.
Here is the list of games:
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Void Bastards
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Thief of Thieves: Season One
- Kingdom: Two Crowns
- Aftercharge
- Supermarket Shriek
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Pathologic 2
- Secret Neighbor
- The Good Life
- Agents of Mayhem
- MXGP3
- Thomas Was Alone
Thief of Thieves sounds cool.
Ori and Hell blade make xbox game pass worth it alone.
