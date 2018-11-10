16 Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced at X018 - News

Microsoft on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event announced 16 titles that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. The list includes first party and third party titles.

Here is the list of games:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Void Bastards

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Thief of Thieves: Season One

Kingdom: Two Crowns

Aftercharge

Supermarket Shriek

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Pathologic 2

Secret Neighbor

The Good Life

Agents of Mayhem

MXGP3

Thomas Was Alone

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

