Shadow of the Tomb Raider The Forge Trailer Released - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has released a new trailer for The Forge DLC for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The Forge DLC will launch on November 13 for $4.99. It is also included in the $29.99 Season Pass.

View it below:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 14.

