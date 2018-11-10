The Good Life Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass Title Day 1 - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developers White Owls, Inc. and Grounding, Inc. announced the "debt repayment daily life RPG," The Good Life, is coming to Xbox One, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4 and Windows PC versions.





When The Good Life launches on Xbox One it will be availabe as an Xbox Game Pass title.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles