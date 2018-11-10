Devil May Cry 5 Gets Void Mode Developer Diary - News

Capcom has released a new developer diary for Devil May Cry 5 that introduces The Void mode.

Here is an overview of the developer diary:

Devil May Cry 5 producer Matt Walker joined director Hideaki Itsuno from Capcom’s head office in the vibrant city of Osaka to show off the rich culture of the city and share how the team draws from their surroundings. Itsuno provided insight into how Capcom’s action games are influenced by the Osaka area, before giving Inside Xbox a first look at the comprehensive training mode he’s created for Devil May Cry 5 – dubbed ‘The Void’. As a first for Xbox fans, Itsuno gave a personal tour of Nero’s Devil Breakers, including the bonus Devil Breakers available in the Deluxe Edition content of Devil May Cry 5.

Devil May Cry 5 will launch on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

